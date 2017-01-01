SEO Campaigns
Site Explorer
Keyword Tool & Content Assistant
LOGIN

Keyword Tool &
Content Assistant

Find More Keyword Suggestions. Create Better Performing Content

    Play IconHow it works
    Jason Acidre

    From position #12 to position #5 in under 30 days. It's definitely a huge thing, especially for consultants and site owners who are looking to get even more productive in the technical maintenance aspect of their websites

    Jason Acidre
    Marketing Strategist @SaleHoo
    Download the case study

    Keyword Tool & Content Assistant is a Must Have for Any Smart Marketer

    Making use of advanced Google semantic search algorithms, we bridge the gap between old school SEO and the new content marketing. Our competitive research tool is a full stack marketer that will help you get top rankings in 3 easy steps:

    Keyword
    Research
    Ranking
    Analysis
    Content
    Optimisation

    Thousands of Topics & Keywords Opportunities in a Matter of Seconds

    You can now find the right topics to target and rank for, considering search volumes, difficulty or content performance. Discovering new ranking opportunities & identifying the keywords it's worth investing in is now easier than ever.

    Our keyword research tool is not just a Google Keyword Planner alternative. You will instantly get keyword ideas & topics insights that you won't find elsewhere.

    keyword explorer tool
    how to add keywords to google
    keyword data
    local keyword tool
    how to look for keywords on a website
    longtail keyword
    keyword research tool
    how to check keyword competition
    best seo keyword research tool
    keyword tracking tool
    clickstream data
    Keyword Research Using a Fresh & Massive Database

    Keyword Research Using a Fresh & Massive Database

    Our keyword research tool offers relevant keyword recommendations coming from multiple sources: our Own updated and massive database, Google Keyword Suggestions and Google Autocomplete as well as other keyword database sources.

    The SEO Keyword Tool will help you discover thousands of profitable, targeted keywords & topics, including the exact keywords that people are typing into the Google search box.

    Even if you are looking for short, medium or long-tail keywords, our research tool will give you the best suggestions and insights for the best content creation.

    Bill Sebald

    Within 24 hours, we saw our rank improve from #5 for the term we were optimizing for to #2. This fluctuated over next few days but then we settled into the #2 spot and have remained there since.

    Bill Sebald
    Founder @Greenlane
    15 years of eCommerce & SEO experience
    Download the case study

    How Content Impacts Search Engines Rankings

    You will not just easily visualize the top ranking pages for any keyword or topic but you will also get to know the reasons why those websites are ranking so well. By doing a Google SERP reverse engineering, you will get access to the optimization strategies used by the top ranking pages.

    We can tell you how optimized and relevant for search results any piece of content is, for a set of targeted keywords. By introducing the Content Performance Score, you will see the exact impact that content has on rankings.

    How Content Impacts Search Engines Rankings

    The Exact Keywords Your Content Is Missing to Rank Higher

    If you want your content marketing strategy to pay off, you will need to properly optimize your content around the right keywords. Our keyword research tool will tell you which are the exact keywords and phrases you need to use to secure your place in the top rankings.

    You will get to know what are the keywords that boost your competitors' rankings and uncover any websites' content strategies right away.

    Topically relevant content for any niche and industry

    Based on Google's Semantic Search, our Content Assistant Tool will give you the exact keywords recommendation you should follow to fully optimize your content and rank higher. You can bump up your on-page SEO & become an authority in your niche by crafting topically relevant content for any set of targeted keywords.

    You will be able to create the perfectly optimized content, meant to rank in top Google positions.

    The Exact Keywords Your Content Is Missing to Rank Higher
    Krumel

    We optimized 6 articles from one section of a blog and increased the organic traffic with 78%. We first made some research with cognitiveSEO's Keyword Tool and used the Content Assistant to reoptimize the content given by the client

    Krumel
    Founder & CEO at Advert Point
    Download the case study

    Discover how

    Content Performance Influences Rankings

    Massive SERP Research

    We've conducted a research on 30 000 keywords to understand if and how content impacts Google's rankings. We've discovered that the pages that had a high Content Performance Score rank better.

    The Content Performance Score is a metric created by cognitiveSEO. It's based on natural language processing and cutting-edge semantic algorithms. The score tells you how well optimized any web page is, from a content point of view.

    Check out the complete research here.

    Frequent Questions

    How long will it take until I see any ranking improvements?

    Of course, it all depends on the context, and there is no general rule for this. Usually, our users saw improvements in rankings in the first 24 hours or a couple of days after they've used our tool. You can read their full stories here.

    The optimization process for any web page can take between 5 to 30 minutes. After this process is complete, you need to ask for indexation within Google Search Console. Once you do this, it's up to Google how much time it takes until it crawls and indexes your freshly optimized content.

    How is cognitiveSEOs' Keyword & Content Tool different than the other keyword research tools?

    There are lots of keyword research tools available, yet, there's no other tool like this out there. And this is because our tool is not just a simple keyword explorer. It also offers the exact methodology one should follow to improve their ranks.

    On the top of it, it offers way more recommendations coming from multiple sources: our own updated and massive database, suggestions and autocompletes from multiple search engines, and many others.

    What else do I get when I buy the Keyword Tool?

    The Keyword Tool and Content Assistant come together with a suite of SEO tools that allow you to monitor both your site and your competitors at a fair price. More details about plans and pricing can be found here.

    Does the Content Performance score predict a higher ranking?

    We know that correlation does not imply causation. From our Massive SERP Research and our users' experiences combined we did find a strong correlation between higher content performance scores and higher rankings.

    A high content performance score cannot guarantee a better rank! Still, a high content performance score significantly improves the chances of ranking higher.

    Martin Woods
    MARTIN WOODS
    Search Marketing Consultant @ WMG

    "Having been fortunate to have used a lot of different seo/link tools over the years, Cognitive SEO is a valuable resource for WMG. It offers excellent link insight and has the flexibility we need to run scalable modern organic search campaigns. "

    Dan Shure
    DAN SHURE
    Consultant @ Evolving SEO

    "cognitiveSEO has saved me massive amounts of time. I was able to perform a link audit, prepare a disavow file and more in 10% of the time it would have normally taken. This is an incredible value add to me and my clients."